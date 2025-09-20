RMC forecasts light to moderate rain in Chennai till Sept 24

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Chennai on Sunday.

Light to moderate rain is also likely at a few places in north Tamil Nadu, at isolated spots in south Tamil Nadu, and in parts of Puducherry, where thunderstorms and lightning may occur at a few pockets.

According to the weather department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation extends from the north Andaman Sea and the adjoining Myanmar coast to the south Maharashtra coast, passing through the central Bay of Bengal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and north interior Karnataka about 3.1 km above mean sea level. This system is expected to bring showers to the city.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until September 24. Cloudy skies and intermittent drizzle brought some relief from the heat on Saturday, lowering the maximum temperature in Nungambakkam to 31.3°C, three degrees below the normal 34.3°C.

From Friday night to Saturday afternoon, moderate to heavy rain was recorded in Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, and Chennai districts. Arakkonam and Tiruvallur each received 7 cm of rainfall, followed by Ambattur, Ayapakkam, and Korattur (Ward 84) with 6 cm each. Avadi recorded 5 cm, while Villivakkam, Puzhal, Maduravoyal, and Nungambakkam received 4 cm each.

Maximum temperatures remained 2–5°C below normal in a few pockets of Tamil Nadu and near normal elsewhere in the state and Puducherry.