Rice mill owner son kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh in Kancheepuram

Meanwhile, Ravi received a call from an unidentified person claiming that his son had been kidnapped. The caller demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill Surendran. When Ravi said he could not arrange such a large amount immediately and requested a reduction, the caller allegedly gave him 30 minutes to arrange the money and contact them.

The police traced the kidnappers to a forest area near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district using mobile phone tower locations. Police apprehended the gang and safely rescued Surendran. The accused were identified as Santhanakrishnan (34), Tamilmani (23), Rahul (23) and two minor boys. The car used for the kidnapping was also seized.

Police said Santhanakrishnan, a resident of Kancheepuram, had earlier run a rice mill but suffered losses in the business. Police suspect that he planned the kidnapping, believing he could make quick money by targeting the son of a financially successful businessman.