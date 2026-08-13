Rice mill owner son kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The son of a businessman was allegedly kidnapped at knifepoint in broad daylight by a five-member gang in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday. The gang demanded Rs 50 lakh for his release and threatened to kill him if the money was not arranged within 30 minutes.
Ravi (55) from Kancheepuram runs two rice mills under the name VRS and manages the business along with his son Surendran (26). On Tuesday afternoon, Surendran, along with a rice mill employee, was on his way to his father's rice mill when a car followed them and suddenly intercepted their vehicle.
The gang reportedly threatened Surendran with a knife, forcibly dragged him into the car and fled from the spot. The employee immediately informed Ravi, who alerted the Baluchetty Chatiram police station. Police launched an immediate search and alerted checkpoints across Kancheepuram district and neighbouring areas.
Meanwhile, Ravi received a call from an unidentified person claiming that his son had been kidnapped. The caller demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill Surendran. When Ravi said he could not arrange such a large amount immediately and requested a reduction, the caller allegedly gave him 30 minutes to arrange the money and contact them.
The police traced the kidnappers to a forest area near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district using mobile phone tower locations. Police apprehended the gang and safely rescued Surendran. The accused were identified as Santhanakrishnan (34), Tamilmani (23), Rahul (23) and two minor boys. The car used for the kidnapping was also seized.
Police said Santhanakrishnan, a resident of Kancheepuram, had earlier run a rice mill but suffered losses in the business. Police suspect that he planned the kidnapping, believing he could make quick money by targeting the son of a financially successful businessman.