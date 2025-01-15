Revenge murder: History sheeter hacked to death inside home in New Washermanpet; wife too attacked

CHENNAI: In a suspected case of revenge killing, a 33-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang inside his house by a gang in Thideer Nagar, New Washermanpet, on Tuesday night.

The gang also attacked his wife, leaving her with cut injuries.

The deceased was identified as Ulaganathan, a history sheeter with more than 20 cases, including two murder cases.

His wife, Malathi, was earlier arrested for ganja peddling, police sources said.

Around 8 pm on Tuesday, about half a dozen people barged into Ulaganathan's house with weapons and wasted no time in raining blows on him.

When Malathi tried to intervene, she too was attacked.

The gang then continued attacking Ulaganathan before fleeing the scene.

Neighbours who rushed to their rescue hearing the cries found the couple lying in a pool of blood and alerted the authorities, who moved them to a hospital where Ulaganathan was declared dead on arrival while the woman is under treatment.

The Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police have registered a murder case and have initiated investigations.

After preliminary inquiries, the police believe that the murder was orchestrated by Vallarasu, whose history-sheeter father N Desingu (46) was murdered last year.

The police had arrested five people, including a juvenile delinquent, in connection with Desingu's murder.

But Vallarasu allegedly harboured enmity with Ulaganathan, as he believed that the latter provided refuge to the murderers.

Vallarasu had already locked horns with Ulaganathan over the same and on Tuesday, he led a gang that attacked and murdered him.

Police have secured Vallarasu and six of his associates, and further investigations are ongoing.