Restoration works worth Rs 29 cr begin at 2 major ponds in Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: In an effort to enhance water storage capacity and create recreational public spaces in the fast-growing southern neighbourhoods, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken up large-scale restoration and rejuvenation works on two major waterbodies in the Sholinganallur zone.

The project covers the Valvetty Thangal pond at Rs 18 crore and Puducheri Eri at Rs 11 crore.

According to officials, Valvetty Thangal is the larger of the two waterbodies, spread over 1.54 lakh sq/m (38.17 acres) with a 1.75-km circumference and a storage volume of over 1.54 cubic metres. Puducheri Eri, located nearby, spans 39,700 sq/m. (9.80 acres), has a circumference of 1.03 km, and can store 47,640 cubic metres.

A senior Corporation official said, “Preliminary works have begun. Shrubs, juliflora growth, and accumulated debris inside the ponds will be cleared. The bunds will be strengthened, and a pedestrian walkway will be created. CCTV cameras, hand railings, bins placed at regular intervals, toilets, an administration room, a gym, and a children’s play area are also part of the plan.”

To ensure the long-term stability of embankments, an erosion control blanket made of coconut coir material will be laid along the inner slopes. Vettiver and arugampul grass species, which naturally bind soil, will be planted to reinforce the bunds. “These measures will help prevent soil erosion, especially during the northeast monsoon,” the official added.

Instead of conventional concrete pavers, permeable blocks will be installed, allowing vegetation to grow between them and enabling rainwater percolation. A noise-quality monitoring system will be installed to record hourly decibel levels around the area.

Civic activist Sathish Galley welcomed the initiative but emphasised the importance of long-term upkeep. “Without strict supervision and maintenance, the benefits will not last. Regular monitoring must be ensured to prevent encroachments and misuse,” he said.

Hand railings would be laid along 1.2 km of the footpath. For every tree removed during construction, 10 saplings will be planted. A total of 4,000 native saplings will be raised around Valvetty Thangal. Similar restoration work will be undertaken at Puducheri Eri, though on a smaller scale corresponding to its size.

Residents of the TNHB area in Shollinga Nagar said the Puducheri Eri had become neglected and unsafe in recent years. “Once restored, we hope the waterbody will become a safe space for walking and recreation,” said Suresh Kumar, a resident.