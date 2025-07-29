Rest area a luxury for workers at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: For the thousands of daily wagers who power the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, a hard day’s work begins and ends with no access to even the most basic necessities — clean water, functional toilets, medical help, or even a place to rest.

Spread over 295 acres and housing 3,154 shops selling vegetables, fruits, and flowers, the market employs thousands of load men, rickshaw pullers, sweepers and other labourers. Yet, most of them are forced to live and sleep in front of shops due to the absence of proper rest areas.

A typical workday for load men begins at 11 pm and stretches until the following afternoon. With no designated resting space, many stay back in their employer’s shops after working hours. Several workers lamented this often leads to pressure from employers to do overtime. Fearing job loss, they continue working even when they are unwell.

“There is a resting place opposite the main entrance of the vegetable market, but it costs Rs 70 per day. It can hold only 40 people, while over 10,000 workers operate in the market. I earn around Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 daily and spend Rs 250 just on food and water. So I prefer staying at the market rather than spending extra on accommodation,” rued A Victor, a load man.

Concurring with him was another worker, C Arivazhagan, who added that most toilets are unusable. “Many toilets have broken fixtures, and several have been locked for over six months. An RO plant is available near the entrance of the market, but it’s too far. We end up buying five-litre bottles for drinking needs.”

M Neelamegam, general secretary, Chennai Chengalpattu Loading Unloading and General Workers Union, told DT Next that they have been demanding the CMDA to install 8 RO plants in the market but only three were installed. “For a long time, we’ve also been asking for an Urban Primary Health Care Centre (UPHC) in the market but it was not fulfilled,” he said.

While an emergency care centre exists within the market complex, many workers remain unaware of it. “I go there for treatment when I get injured. But others don’t even know it exists. The authorities should install signboards across the market and also consider opening more such clinics,” said V Raja, a worker at the fruit market.

Responding to these concerns, a CMDA official said that Since toilets were free, water consumption has increased. “We’re planning to install 12 bore wells and repair damaged toilet infrastructure. An overhead tank will be constructed, and more may be added based on feedback,” he added.

On the lack of space for workers to rest, the official claimed that no such complaints have been received. “We’ll look into it and take necessary action,” he stated.