Residents urge GCC to fix damaged interior roads in Arumbakkam and Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: Motorists and pedestrians using interior roads in Arumbakkam and Valasaravakkam have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to provide an immediate solution for the damaged stretches and unfinished road cuts that continue to cause inconvenience.

Commuters navigating through Pangali Amman Koil Street, Kavitha Street, Indira Gandhi Street, Mariamman Koil Street, East Road, Sakthi Nagar and Ashoka Nagar West Road in Arumbakkam said the poor road condition has rendered daily travel a nightmare.

Two years ago, road cuts were made to lay sewage pipelines, and although the roads were restored later, residents said the surface deteriorated again. “For more than six months and even before the onset of the monsoon, we have been repeatedly raising the issue with the ward councillor, but our efforts have gone in vain,” said Appu Kutty, a resident of Arumbakkam.

Echoing his concern, another resident, Veeramohan, noted, “In Mariamman Koil Street, the manhole lids of the storm water drain are placed every two feet, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. Patchwork has been taken up in nearby streets but not here.”

In Kavitha Street, residents complained of dust pollution and slushy roads. “Despite the sewage pipeline work being completed in October, the road has not been relaid yet. An EB pillar in the area is tied with a rope for support and could fall at any time, posing a danger,” said another resident, requesting anonymity.

A similar situation prevails in Valasaravakkam, where road cuts on Astalakshmi Nagar 6th and 8th Streets remain unrepaired. In Janaki Nagar’s Prakasam Street, the wet mix macadam used for temporary repair has worsened dust pollution.

The civic body has allocated Rs 15 crore for road repair and patchwork across all zones following numerous complaints about deteriorated road conditions. Recently, Chennai Mayor R Priya said around 2,000 potholes had been identified across the city and would soon be filled.

An Anna Nagar zone official said, “Along with the Regional Deputy Commissioner, inspections were carried out to identify pothole locations. Patchwork has begun in several areas, and workers have been instructed to expedite the process.”

A Valasaravakkam zone official added, “During the rains, wet mix macadam was used as a temporary fix. Now, bituminous material will be laid to ensure a durable patchwork.”