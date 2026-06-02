Residents seek restoration of buses on Kathivakkam service road

Bus services were diverted after extensive civic works, including the construction of storm water drains and underground cable-laying by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, severely damaged the atgrade road. Although the works are completed, buses have not resumed operations on the stretch.

The disruption has caused hardship to women, school and college students, senior citizens, and workers, particularly residents of the Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) Camp-3 area. Commuters travelling to Chennai Primary School, the railway station, post office, Indian Bank and workplaces are among those affected.

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of the area, told DT Next: “Women, workers and students living in the ETPS Camp area depend heavily on bus services for their daily commute. At present, they are forced to walk nearly 1 km to reach the Anna Nagar bus stop, while auto-rickshaw services remain inadequate. Earlier, buses were easily accessible, but now commuting has become very difficult. Due to insufficient street lights, the area feels unsafe during night hours.”