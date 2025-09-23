Residents of Taramani's rundown Pillayar Kovil Street urge for permanent solution from civic body

CHENNAI: The narrow Pillaiyar Kovil Street in Kanagam is one of the crucial connectors to Taramani and Perungudi's IT corridors. However, it is in a state of disrepair, forcing daily commuters and residents to navigate potholes, broken drains and uneven surfaces.

The street, which also provides access to the IIT-Madras Research Park, is regularly used by office-goers, students and locals seeking to cut across to Taramani. Its narrow width, combined with battered surfacing, has made it increasingly unsafe. After rains, especially during nights, stagnant water fills the potholes, leaving two-wheelers and pedestrians with little room to manoeuvre.

The route becomes crucial when Rajiv Gandhi Salai gets choked with traffic. Regular commuters point out that despite the street's strategic value, it has not received adequate attention from the civic body. "It's easy to walk through this route to reach the IT corridors, somewhat cross-cutting the traffic in Rajiv Gandhi Salai, which has always been the case there. But this condition remains bad too," said Vignesh Balachander, who travels to Global Infocity park in Perungudi.

Residents also say the issue has persisted for years, with only temporary patchwork being carried out. "I have been living here for four years, and every monsoon we face the same problem. At night, the potholes are invisible, and vehicles often find it difficult to pass. What we need is a proper relaying of the road, not just patchwork," said Rajkumar, a resident.

A mechanic shop owner on the stretch added that poor drainage has become routine. "Whenever it rains, the water doesn't clear properly. Sludge collects on the surface. So, the road never really dries, which further hinders vehicle movement," he said.

Speaking on the issue, Ward 178 councillor S Baskaran acknowledged the issues with road infrastructure and said the road will be relaid soon as a proposal had been given to the Greater Chennai Corporation months ago. However, he is unsure of when it will be done.

Residents and commuters have urged the Chennai Corporation to carry out permanent repairs, including resurfacing and drain strengthening, instead of patchy fixes.