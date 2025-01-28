Residents of Kasturba Nagar organise waste collection drive on Feb 1, 2; collection centres at six places

CHENNAI: Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) is organising its 10th waste collection drive with the theme, ‘Together we can’, on February 1 and 2 between 10 am and 5 pm which is open to the public.

Items to be collected can be in any condition but must be clean and dry; items that are soiled and dirty would be rejected.

Items such as clothes, footwear, bags, e-waste, tablet strips, ball point pens, mattresses/pillows (only in Adyar), x-ray, glass bottles, hard and soft plastics, newspaper and books will be collected. The collection centres are in Adyar, Velachery, Tiruvanmiyur, West Tambaram, Chinna Neelankarai and Kotturpuram.

ROKA has been doing such drives since 2018, and so far, it has diverted close to 60 MT of solid waste into effective processing, claimed a release from ROKA.

For details, call 86674 99135, or email roka.drives@gmail.com.