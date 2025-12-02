Resident moves Madras High Court against indoor stadium at Taisha

CHENNAI: Alleging misuse of Open Space Reserve (OSR) land, a resident of the TAISHA-II housing complex in Virugambakkam has moved the Madras High Court seeking demolition of an "illegal indoor stadium" constructed inside the OSR area gifted for public use.

The petitioner, an allottee in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board's (TNHB) TAISHA-II project, told the court that the residential complex developed for AIS, State and Judicial officers originally did not include any additional amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool or sports courts. As per the sanctioned plan issued in November 2020, 2,743.17 sq.m of OSR land was specifically reserved and transferred to the Chennai Corporation for public use.

However, the petitioner said he was shocked to learn through a residents' WhatsApp group that a full-fledged indoor stadium with shuttle and squash courts had been built on the OSR land, allegedly without the consent of the buyers and in complete violation of planning rules.

He accused TNHB officials, CMDA authorities and certain members of the Residents' Welfare Association of acting in concert to erect the structure despite clear legal prohibitions. He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Combined Building Rules explicitly forbid any construction on OSR land, a principle repeatedly upheld by both the High Court and the Supreme Court.