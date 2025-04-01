CHENNAI: Despite implementing ‘Research Promotion Policy’, the number of research projects taken up by Anna University has decreased drastically over the years.

The Centre for Sponsored Research and Consultancy (CSRC) of Anna University plays a proactive role in building external relations and facilitating the internal processes for creating an ecosystem for internal stakeholders and faculty for meeting their research aspirations form the major focus of all functions of CSRC.

The centre facilitates internal users in all stages from formulation to completion of all project, consultancy, testing, training related activities. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that during the academic year 2023-24, Anna University had received 38 funded research projects and consultancy assignments worth Rs 14 crore.

Quoting the statistics of CSRC, a senior professor of the university disclosed that in 2019, the number of research projects was 42, which dipped to 22 in 2023. “The highest number of 78 projects were taken up by CSRC in 2012-2013. In the academic year 2017-2018, the number of research projects dropped to 58,” he added.

Prof L Arul Aram, president, Anna University Teachers Association (AUTA), said that State-run universities were facing stiff competition from private universities, which get many research projects through agents. “They (agents) get good commission from the institution. I applied for a research project, and cleared all the formalities. However, I could not get it and the reason continues to be unknown,” he averred.

The professor also pointed out that private universities would purchase the required equipment for researchers whereas public universities suffer from inadequate infrastructure and poor maintenance. “Simple administrative tasks, such as processing letters, often take days. There is little to no support from the CSRC. Obtaining audit clearance, for instance, is cumbersome,” he lamented.

Prof Aram opined the environment was not conducive for conducting research, as principal investigators (PI) face harassment both within their departments and at the CSRC centre. “Sometimes, they’re required to prepare all letters on behalf of the CSRC, and even then, these letters take several days to be signed. The department and CSRC are focused on finding fault with PIs instead of helping them resolve their challenges,” he explained. “Sponsored projects are time-bound, but often, the CSRC fails to inform PIs about crediting funds by sponsoring agencies, leading to unnecessary delays. There’s also the difficulty in getting NOC at the time of retirement,” he rued.

The CSRC statistics have further revealed that the amount received for research projects has also decreased. Despite the pandemic situation, the university had received Rs 38.25 crore in 2020-2021. However, it was reduced to 14.46 crore.

P Thirunavukkarasu, vice-chairman, Association of University Teachers (AUT), pointed out that the Centre has also reduced the research project allocations over the years. “If research activities were reduced, it would not only affect students but also universities in the academic function. Also, the ranking from the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) will also come down since research activities are one of the crucial parameters in the ranking system,” he stated.