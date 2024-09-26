‘Removal of ‘No Parking’ sign adds to chaos, say RWAs in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the High Court order directing the city police to remove all the illegal No Parking sign boards that have been installed in front of residential and commercial buildings in the city, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) opined that removing them would lead to logistical problems and increase arguments and brawls between residents and commuters.

Many neighbourhoods and buildings in the city do not have designated parking areas for residents and occupants. So, residents park their vehicles on vacant spaces along the roads and streets, and often, on sidewalks too.

Many home owners and tenants have lamented over vehicles being parked in front of the entrance, or by the curb of their gates, preventing free movement of vehicles. Several RWAs in the city have complained that HC order was not only absurd but also offensive.

For instance, many hotels and shops have converted the ground floor of the building, which was allotted for parking, for commercial activities. When there are hundreds of customers visiting them on a daily basis, it’s their responsibility to provide a dedicated parking place, they stated.

Also read: Chennai Police says 'no' to unauthorised 'no parking' signs, barricades on public roads

“Over the last 10-12 years, footpaths and roads, especially on arterial bus routes, have been usurped by commercial establishments for parking. Auto rickshaws and other vehicles are parked right below the ‘No Parking’ sign board installed up by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC),” lamented C Raghukumar, convenor of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum. “To decongest the arterial roads, GCTP’s patrol officials clear the vehicles but they come back within a day or two. Now that residents have been asked to remove the sign board, visitors to these establishments do not have any other option but to park their vehicles in interior residential lanes.”

He also pointed out that residents do not install the ‘No Parking’ sign boards without a valid reason. “Until a year ago there were three Tasmac bars adjacent to the house. It used to be a nightmare for us. Auto drivers used to park next to our houses and consume liquor in broad daylight. Filing a petition with the cops did not yield any positive results and we’re still fighting an endless battle,” fumed Raghukumar. “Additionally, due to the newly-laid restrictions by the city police, there will be more arguments and brawls.”

‘No Parking’ sign boards are installed at the main entrance of residences to ensure that vehicles are not parked in front of the gate. But despite that, vehicles are often found parked there, blocking the entrance. “When a vehicle is parked in front of our house, how will we take our vehicles out? Instead of issuing such orders, traffic police should ensure outsiders don’t park in residential streets,” said VS Jayaram, Motilal Street RWA.

Denizens also claimed that most of the ‘No Parking’ sign boards are installed for advertising purposes by various commercial establishments and offices, not home owners or RWAs. They urged the city police to ensure that commercial buildings on the main roads do not get reserved parking space for their customers. “If there is a proper parking lot on the bus routes, people will not park on interior streets or in residential neighbourhoods,” he added.

D K Shanmugam, treasurer, Federation of North Chennai RWA, said, “The interior roads in residential areas are small. There’s barely any space for residents to park their own vehicles. If we move our vehicles even for a few minutes, we find other vehicles parked there. The civic body and police should reconsider and ensure the restriction is implemented on main roads or link roads instead of urging residents to remove ‘No Parking’ sign boards in front of the gate.”