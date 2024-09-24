Chennai Police says 'no' to unauthorised 'no parking' signs, barricades on public roads

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has warned of strict action against residential associations and businesses placing unauthorised 'no parking' signage and barricades on public roads. The GCTP also warned that unauthorised occupancy of public spaces, including the roadside, for private parking is illegal.

Terming it a rising trend, the GCTP said, “This practice is causing significant inconvenience to the public and creating unnecessary obstruction for pedestrians and motorists alike. It is hereby informed that no individual, residential society, or commercial entity is permitted to place 'no parking' signs, barricades, or any similar obstruction on public roads without prior authorisation from the competent authorities.”

As per Section 116 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, only government authorities have the power to erect traffic signs.

Citing Madras High Court orders, the GCTP warned that strict action will be taken against those found obstructing public roads by placing unauthorised signage or objects. Such signs must be removed immediately by those who have placed them, the police added.

Appropriate permissions must be obtained from the local traffic authorities before placing any parking-related signage, the GCTP said, adding that regular checks would be held across the city to identify and penalise violators.

Instructing people not to park their vehicles on roads in a manner that inconveniences others, the police said such instances can be reported by calling '103' or '100'.

