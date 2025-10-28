Released on bail in daughter’s murder case, Chennai man held again for threatening wife

CHENNAI: The Otteri police have arrested a man for threatening his estranged wife and her family, weeks after his release from prison in connection with the murder of his 6-year-old daughter in a hotel room earlier this year.

The accused, Satish, was arrested in July in connection with the alleged murder of his daughter, Steffi (6), who was found dead with a slit throat inside a hotel room near the city Airport.

The police arrested Satish, stating that he murdered his daughter to exact revenge on his wife, Rebecca, with whom he had a marital dispute.

Satish was released from prison on conditional bail a few days ago and has been allegedly threatening Rebecca and her relatives through phone calls and social media messages, after which Rebecca approached the police with a complaint.

After investigations, the police arrested Satish. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.