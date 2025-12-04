Reimagining Madras with confluence of art, design, culture

CHENNAI: After three successful editions, the Madras Art Weekend (MAW) returns for its fourth edition with a distinctive theme. Celebrating Chennai’s rich cultural heritage, this year’s theme is Madras Reimagined.

Artists, architects, designers, and thinkers are invited to reinterpret and preserve the shared heritage through a futuristic perspective. Upsana Asrani, founder of Madras Art Weekend, stated, ”Madras Art Weekend has always been about celebrating the creative pulse of this city, and with Madras Reimagined we aim to foster a more nuanced understanding of Chennai, its stories, its makers, and its evolving identity by bringing together diverse viewpoints that showcase how vibrant the city’s creative community truly is.”

The four-day festival began with the unveiling of the MAW 2025 gallery exhibition, featuring works from prominent Indian galleries including Dhoomimal Gallery, Jaipur Rugs, Gallery G, Art & Soul, Baro Art, Art Magnum, Art Nouveau, Sarala’s Art Centre, DakshinChitra Museum, Memeraki, Reachout Gallery, and Ink Art.

Additionally, a series of thought-provoking discussions and performances will take place, covering art, design, collections, and conservation. One of the highlights is the exhibition walk-through by Kallol Datta at Raw Mango Store Chennai, which explores the narratives embedded in clothing and discusses how fabric, form, and memory intersect to express identity and cultural stories. Guests will have the chance to engage with the designer’s innovative approach to fashion as an art form. This event will be held on Thursday, from 7.30 pm to 10 pm.

On Friday, there will be a panel discussion on the art of restoration, moderated by Padeep Chakravarthy at Taj Coromandel. He will engage in a conversation with award-winning architect Abha Narain Lambah about the subtleties of architectural preservation and the challenge of maintaining history in a contemporary context.

The Madras Art Weekend 2025 will continue until 6 December. For more information, visit their Instagram page, @madrasartweekend.