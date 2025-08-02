Regional director of CBSE found dead at Anna Nagar residence

CHENNAI: The Chennai regional director of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Mahesh D Dharmadhikari, was found dead inside his residence in Anna Nagar on Saturday morning. The deceased was 57 years old.

A native of Maharashtra, Mahesh was transferred to the CBSE regional office in Chennai last month. He was previously serving in Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

Mahesh lived alone while his family stayed in Maharashtra, police investigations revealed.

On Saturday, Mahesh was scheduled to attend an event at a private school in Anna Nagar.

The staff of the school, who had come to pick him up, alerted Mahesh's colleagues at the CBSE office after there was no response to repeated phone calls and knocks on his door.

The door was broken open, and his co-workers found Mahesh unconscious on the floor beside his mattress with blood oozing from his nose. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Thirumangalam police sent his body to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The police are awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the cause of death. Based on preliminary findings, the police have ruled out foul play. Further enquiries are under way.