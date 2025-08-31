Rebuilding SWD without removing encroachments troubles Kolathur residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Ponniammanmedu in Kolathur have criticised the Water Resources Department (WRD) for reconstructing the Thanikachalam Nagar stormwater drain (SWD) without widening it or removing encroachments.

Residents fume that the department had merely rebuilt the retaining walls, leaving the drain vulnerable to flooding during heavy rain. They also demanded a four-foot fence along the drain to prevent garbage from entering, and stricter action against plastic littering.

The Thanikachalam Nagar drain is critical in carrying excess rainwater from Retteri Lake to Captain Cotton Canal via Moolakadai. However, residents of Devaki Nagar, Gowri Nagar, Swami Ramalingam Colony, Selvam Nagar and Thanikachalam Nagar face repeated flooding every monsoon.

D Neela Kannan, president, Federation of Madhavaram Residents' Welfare Association, said the reconstruction was only partial. "The cut-and-cover drain was built from Thanikachalam F Block to Moolakadai Nagar, but the stretch from Retteri Lake to Gowri Nagar remains open. Without removing encroachments or replacing the damaged wall, WRD built a new wall only in the open areas," he said.

He pointed out that flooding in Gowri Nagar and nearby areas was mainly due to water leaking through gaps along encroached portions. "WRD has sanctioned Rs 9.36 crore for reconstruction, but residents still connect sewage lines to the drain," he added.

K Vasudaven, a senior citizen from Swami Ramalingam Nagar, said his house is inundated every monsoon. "My home is below road level. Knee-deep water enters during rains, damaging furniture and appliances. On top of that, residents dump plastic and waste into the drain, worsening the problem," he said.

When contacted, a WRD official said the widening project would enhance the drain's carrying capacity to 1,000 cusecs. "We have not widened the entire three-kilometre stretch. About two kilometres have been cut and covered. The drain was widened from 4 metres to 5.5 metres along the 1–2 km stretch, and to 10 metres along the 2–3 km stretch," the official said.

The initial one-kilometre upstream section remains open at its original width of 4 metres. "Instead of widening the entire length, we prioritised strengthening the downstream stretch so that more water can flow into the canal. However, the narrow upstream section restricts vehicle access for maintenance," the official explained.

He added that the walls have been raised by two feet, and a trash collector has been installed. "Public cooperation is essential. Littering and illegal sewage connections are the main reasons for overflow. Removing encroachments is not part of the immediate plan," the official said.