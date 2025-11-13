Reaching great depths: Samudrayaan, Manas 1.1 take spotlight at NIOT's 32nd foundation day

CHENNAI: The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day with a showcase of India’s advancements in ocean science and technology.

The event marked significant milestones, including the inauguration of the Seafront Pipeline Trestle at Pamanji in Andhra Pradesh, and the successful testing of Samudrayaan, India’s first manned submersible.

Established in 1993, the NIOT has been vital for India's marine research and technology initiatives for over three decades. This year's Foundation Day highlighted the institute's latest achievements, such as the successful harbour testing of Samudrayaan, the completion of a Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant in Lakshadweep, and innovations in eco-friendly desalination systems.

The institute also set a new benchmark as two of its scientists completed India's deepest dives, reaching depths of 4,000 and 5,000 metres, respectively, aboard the French submersible Nautile.

One of the major highlights was the inauguration of the Seafront Pipeline Trestle at Pamanji, a state-of-the-art facility designed to support testing in marine biotechnology, open sea aquaculture, coastal engineering, and ocean sensor systems. The facility also features a seawater intake caisson and a berthing jetty for low-draft vessels.

Furthering its commitment to indigenous innovation, the NIOT also unveiled its indigenously developed Autonomous Surface Craft, MANAS 1.1, marking another step toward advanced ocean monitoring and research systems.

Among the attendees of the event were Vidar Helgesen, executive secretary of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), Professor Avijit Gangopadhyay from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, and Dr Srinivasa Kumar Tummala from the UNESCO-IOC Secretariat. The dignitaries emphasised the importance of international collaboration in promoting sustainable ocean science and global marine development.

The celebration concluded with the Foundation Day Lecture by Gangopadhyay and the felicitation of NIOT staff members who have completed 25 years of service.