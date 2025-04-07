Re-lay damaged Paruthipattu Road, urge Tiruverkadu residents

CHENNAI: Tiruverkadu, a locality popular for its religious fervour and the annual Tiruverkardu Amman temple festival, is now crying for attention due to poor roads and faulty streetlights.

Damaged roads and lack of lights at Paruthipattu Road connecting Tiruverkadu have become a nightmare for motorists. Poor quality of roads under the Tiruverkadu municipality often lead to accidents, especially among two-wheeler riders.

“Paruthipattu Road is an arterial road that connects Tiruverkadu, Paruthipattu Koladi and MGR Nagar to Avadi Main Road. Five educational institutions, including three colleges and two schools, are functioning in the 1.5 km stretch,” stated a resident.

For the past four years, the condition of the road has been getting worse every day. Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and senior citizens face hardships while using the road. “Commuters on bikes and scooters often skid on muddy roads, often with fatal consequences. It’s more dangerous at night due to poor lighting,” rued K Selvi, a resident of Paruthipattu.

Over the past four years, residents have raised multiple complaints to the municipality officials with no visible change. “The situation is worse during the monsoon season. Even for a short spell of rain, the roads turn slushy, forming huge potholes. This is dangerous for motorists and even animals crossing the road,” pointed out N Sangeetha, a resident of Tiruverkadu. “During peak hours in the morning and evening, vehicles plying school and college students eat up into the road space making it hard for commuters to use the already-damaged roads.”

When DT Next contacted Municipality Commissioner V Dakshinamoorthy, the official said, “We’ve started the repair works, based on public complaints. Administrative sanction for the road works are getting cleared. Soon, the battered roads and faulty streetlights will be fixed. Mostly by next month, the situation will improve.”