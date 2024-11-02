Raped at knifepoint by stranger, alleges Chennai girl; CCTV reveals Insta friend the culprit

CHENNAI: A minor girl was raped by her online friend, whom she invited to her house when alone, in Perumbakkam on Thursday.

A class-11 student, the girl was found crying with injuries near her house on Thursday. When locals enquired with her, she reportedly said that an unidentified man who approached her for a cup of water barged into the house, attacked her and raped her at knifepoint.

After a complaint was filed at Perumbakkam police station, police inquiry found the girl evasive in her replies. The wound on her hand also did not seem to be inflicted with a knife as she had claimed.

The police then browsed the CCTV footage of a nearby building and found a young man entering her house and walking away casually after a long time. There was no sign of forced entry. The police identified the youngster as Dinesh (19) from Elephant Gate, a Gana singer with many ganja peddling cases pending against him. The police detained Dinesh and during the inquiry, he said both of them had become friends on social media a few months ago. On Thursday he came to Perumbakkam for work and visited the girl while she was alone in the house but took advantage of the situation.

Later, the girl confessed to police that Dinesh was her friend but alleged that he forced and raped her. She had to stage a drama to escape from being scolded by her parents. Kannagi Nagar all-women police arrested Dinesh under the Pocso Act and remanded him in judicial custody. Further inquiry is on.