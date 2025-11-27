Rammed by cow fighting horse, elderly man dies in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 79-year-old man, who suffered injuries after he was attacked by a stray cow at Mathur near Madhavaram, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Police said that the deceased, Anand, is a milk vendor.

The incident happened in September. Anand was riding his cycle on Mathur First Main Road when the incident happened. Passersby who noticed the elderly man lying unconscious with injuries rescued and moved him to a hospital.

On analysing CCTV footage, police found a cow and a horse fighting. In the tussle, the cow, charged on to the road and knocked down Anand's bicycle. The impact threw the elderly man off balance, and the cow ran over him.

Police said that he had suffered injuries on his chest and despite treatment, he succumbed to the injuries. Police said that the animals were impounded.