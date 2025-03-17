Rajasthani-Tamil Seva awards honour contributors to social causes in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu hosted its first-ever Rajasthani-Tamil Seva awards 2025, honouring individuals and institutions who contributed toward social causes.

The event, held here in Chennai on Sunday, had KR Shriram, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, as the chief guest and presented the awards. S Gurumurthy, the head of the award jury, unveiled the first-ever services directory of the community--Rajasthanis in Tamil Nadu: 100 years of Legacy.

Four awardees were selected from 231 nominations across 25 cities and towns of Tamil Nadu after a three-stage selection process.

Narendra Srisrimal, chairman of the Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu, stated that the awards will be an annual event, establishing itself as a platform to recognise, encourage, and celebrate exceptional contributions to society.

Irai Anbu, former chief secretary, government of Tamil Nadu, was awarded in the category of public service -- driving landmark reforms in administration, mentorship, literature, environment, and tourism. He led key institutions, shaping policies that helped foster sustainable growth and economic progress.

CD Sanath Kumar was awarded for contributions to education -- building and shaping the future through education, healthcare, and rural development for over 35 years. He created a system that goes beyond textbooks, blending Indian values with yoga, meditation, sports, and cutting-edge learning from IIT and ISRO scientists. He has brought rocket science to classrooms, igniting young minds with dreams of space.

M Yoganathan, the tree man of India, received the award for contributions to environmental sustainability – over the past 36 years, he has planted and nurtured 35 lakh saplings, turning barren lands into green havens and inspiring thousands to take up the cause.

Swami Vivekananda Rural Development Society was awarded for Social Welfare for holistic rural development, covering 1,000 villages across 12 districts of TN.