Rajasthan teen lynches dad in Chennai, sends photo to uncle; arrested

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy, allegedly irate over his father's overbearing nature, lynched his father to death when the latter was asleep at their house on Vaidyanathan Street, Seven Wells area.

The boy then sent an image of his father's body to his uncle on WhatsApp and informed him that he had murdered him. Seven Wells police secured the accused, Rohith Sankala, within hours of the murder.

The deceased, Jagdish Sankala (42), is a native of Rajasthan and has been making sweets at home and supplying them to sweet stalls in the neighbourhood in Chennai for over a decade.

Recently, he made his son Rohith come from Rajasthan and assist him at work. The probe revealed that Jagdish used to harrass Rohith for not concentrating properly at work and for failing to do household chores.

Rohith recently gave his monthly salary of Rs 17,000 to his father and requested him for some money for his personal expenses, to which his father again chided him.

On Sunday night, Rohith took an iron rod and assaulted his father when he was asleep. He attacked him repeatedly to ensure he was dead.

A Police team secured him before he could escape from the city. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.