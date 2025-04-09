Rajasthan Cosmo Club get new office-bearers

CHENNAI: A spectacular celebration of vision, unity, and new beginnings unfolded at the Don Bosco Auditorium, where the Rajasthan Cosmo Club (RCC) hosted a celestial-themed installation ceremony.

The grand evening marked the induction of the new president, Manish Kumar Chowdhari, along with his board of directors.

Conceptualised and executed by Sunil Kumar Munoth, installation director, the evening transported members into a cosmic journey filled with inspiration and possibilities. From the thematic décor to the seamless flow of the programme, every element resonated with the power of shared dreams and boundless ambition.

Chowdhari unveiled the club’s theme – Disha Wahi, Udaan Nayi – setting a visionary course for growth and excellence. The event’s highlight, titled ‘Stellar Udaan’ captivated the audience with its powerful blend of cosmic symbolism and club spirit, igniting excitement among members and guests.

Adding to the evening’s vibrancy was secretary Darshan Kothari, whose energy kept the atmosphere lively and engaging. A moment of cultural reverence was witnessed during the traditional Chandan Tilak ceremony performed by Hastimullsa Chowdhari, lending a touch of elegance and tradition.

Honorary trustees Praveensa Tatia and Gunvathsa Baid, along with senator members and past presidents, participated in the occasion.