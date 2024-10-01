Raj Bhavan invites students, public to join Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations

CHENNAI: Raj Bhavan on Monday invited school and college students and the general public to join in the Gandhi Jayanthi Celebrations-2024 being organised on October two at Gandhi Mandapam in the city. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi will participate as Chief Guest in the celebrations.

The Governor will inaugurate the exhibition stalls of Khadi products and Ayurveda medicines from Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan (Chennai) and Gandhigram Trust (Dindigul), a Raj Bhavan communique said.

There will also be stalls that will display products made by the differently-abled children of Avvai Ashram (Tenkasi) and the special children of Amar Seva Sangam (Tenkasi). Governor will distribute the prizes to the students who won the State level competition organised by the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Chennai.

It said eminent Gandhians who have contributed to promoting Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence, truth, self-discipline, and service will be felicitated.