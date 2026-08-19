Raise median heights in OMR to prevent jaywalking, accidents: RWAs to CMRL

Instead of deterring jaywalking, the low dividers allow pedestrians to easily step or jump directly into fast-moving lanes. This sudden surge in mid-block crossings is forcing motorists to swerve unpredictably, leading to a rise in near-misses and minor accidents.

FOMRRA stated that these low medians undercut the massive public investment in Foot Overbridges (FOBs) by incentivising dangerous at-grade crossings rather than directing foot traffic toward designated facilities.