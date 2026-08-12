Chennai’s OMR, Radial Road set for integrated mobility makeover

The authority has invited a tender to prepare a detailed project report for transforming 32.4 km of the two stretches, and the improvement works will subsequently be executed by the State Highways Department.

The project covers 25 km of OMR (Rajiv Gandhi Salai, or IT Corridor as it is popularly known) from Madhya Kailash to Kelambakkam, and 7.4 km of Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road from Pallavaram bridge to Thoraipakkam junction.

A major focus of the OMR plan will be integration with the Metro Rail network. The corridor design will take into account proposed Metro Rail alignments and stations, with CUMTA asking the consultant to work with Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) to ensure safe and convenient transfers between Metro stations and buses, intermediate public transport, cycling, and walking.