Rain to continue in Chennai, neighboring districts on Thursday also

CHENNAI: Chennai and neighboring districts witnessed moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday and it is likely to continue for the next 24 hours due to the well-marked low-pressure area intensified over the Bay of Bengal, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

As many as 27 districts have been issued, orange and yellow alerts on Thursday predicting heavy to very rainfall.

The well marked low pressure area over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal lay over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday.

The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Sri-Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts during the next 24 hours.

The weather department forecast heavy to very rainfall over Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts on Thursday. Several districts of coastal and adjoining districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Trichy, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi are likely to receive heavy rain and yellow warning has been given for the same.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu on December 13.

In addition, wind warning has been issued for coastal districts for the next two days as strong winds speed is likely to reach in 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph.

TN fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and Tamil Nadu coasts. Those who are in deep sea are urged to return to the shore immediately.

Meanwhile, the rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce during the weekends and intense spells to resume from next week.

At least nine coastal districts of Tamil Nadu such as Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram is expected to witness heavy rainfall on on December 16 and 17 (Monday and Tuesday).