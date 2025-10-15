Rain soaks Chennai on the eve of northeast monsoon onset

CHENNAI: experienced widespread moderate to heavy rainfall from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, just one day before the official onset of the northeast monsoon.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light rain is likely to continue in isolated parts of Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts until Wednesday afternoon.

Data released Wednesday morning showed Ennore received the highest rainfall at 14 cm, followed by Kathivakkam (10 cm), Manali New Town (9 cm), and Wimco Nagar (8 cm). Areas like Perambur and Parrys recorded 6 cm, while several other parts of the city received under 5 cm.

The morning's persistent drizzle disrupted traffic on key roads, complicating the commute for office-goers and students.