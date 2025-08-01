Railway Ministry gives ‘in principle’ nod to Chennai Metro Rail- MRTS merger

CHENNAI: The long-awaited integration of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has inched closer, with the Ministry of Railways giving its ‘in principle’ nod to the proposal.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, a formal decision, however, is still pending.

The green signal comes on the back of the completion of a key infrastructure project and agreement on a broad framework for asset transfer.

In a written reply to MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Parliament, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways and the Tamil Nadu government have jointly formulated principles for a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The operational merger will hinge on resolving issues relating to train operations, asset maintenance, and safety, he added.

The transfer of MRTS operations to CMRL had been held up until the completion of the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore, a project sanctioned in March 2022 at a cost of Rs 279.8 crore and commissioned earlier this year.

A special committee comprising officials from Indian Railways and the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has since drawn up the broad contours of the MoU, the minister added.