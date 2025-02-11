Rahul Gandhi's visit to Warangal cancelled, to skip Chennai and Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Warangal in Telangana on Tuesday to attend a private programme has been cancelled, party sources said. The visit was called off in view of the ongoing parliament session, they told news agency PTI.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was earlier scheduled to land in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening from where he would go to Warangal by helicopter to attend the private programme.

As per his earlier schedule, the Raebareli MP was supposed to board the Tamil Nadu Express from Warangal at 7.45 pm tonight, arrive in Chennai at 6.35 am tomorrow, and take a flight back to Delhi. Security at the Chennai airport had been tightened in preparation for his trip.

Later, it was said that he would return home to Delhi from Hyderabad, and not Chennai, as his security team had advised against travelling by train, citing safety concerns.