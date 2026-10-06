Rahul Gandhi to visit Chennai for student meet on October 10

CHENNAI: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit Chennai on October 10 and interact with Gen Z at Island Grounds. His reported meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the State, has drawn political attention.
The TNCC has released a QR code for students to register for the interaction with Rahul Gandhi.
Since the post-poll alliance between Congress and TVK was formed, Rahul Gandhi has visited Tamil Nadu twice, including for Vijay's swearing-in ceremony and a Congress district leaders' training meeting in Mamallapuram.
During his upcoming visit, Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold discussions with youngsters at Island Grounds. Reports also suggest that he and Vijay will have a formal meeting during the visit.
The timing of the visit has added political interest, as Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on October 11 to inaugurate Chennai Metro Phase II's Corridor 4 between Poonamallee and Vadapalani.
Rahul Gandhi's visit and the reported meeting with Vijay come after the formation of the new Congress-TVK alliance and are being closely watched in political circles.