PM Modi to inaugurate Metro rail project in Chennai on October 11: Pon Radhakrishnan

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 14.6-km Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of the Chennai Metro's Phase II project and take a train ride from Poonamallee to Porur, according to party sources.

Radhakrishnan was speaking at an event organised at Kamalalayam, the BJP state headquarters here to welcome Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge Ram Madhav and co-incharges.

The newly appointed members had come to meet BJP state president Nainar Nagendran.