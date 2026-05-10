Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi after attending Vijay’s swearing-In ceremony in Chennai

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to New Delhi on Sunday afternoon after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, who took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Nehru Stadium in the city.
Arriving in Chennai by an Air India flight from Delhi at 8:40 am, Gandhi proceeded directly to the ceremony venue. Following the event, he visited the Congress’s state headquarters, Satyamurthi Bhavan, where he held a brief meeting with senior Tamil Nadu Congress leaders.
Gandhi reached Chennai airport at around 12:30 pm to board his return flight. While at the airport, media personnel attempted to speak with him, but he avoided interactions, turning away from reporters and walking straight into the terminal. He had also refused to meet the media upon his arrival in Chennai earlier in the day.
The Congress leader departed for Delhi by an IndiGo flight at 1 pm.
Tamil Nadu Congress president Selva Perunthagai, along with party in-charges Girish Chodankar and Praveen Chakravarthy, saw him off at the airport.