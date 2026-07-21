Quartet held for kidnapping businessman in Kilpauk

The gang escaped with his five-sovereign gold chain.

The police arrested the accused within 12 hours when they came to collect the money from the victim and recovered the stolen jewellery and the car used in the crime.

The complainant, Kamalesh Abraham (57) of Chetpet, runs a scrap metal business, according to the police.

On Monday (July 20), Kamalesh was on his morning walk near SDAT grounds at Nehru Park when he was forcibly bundled into a car by the gang.