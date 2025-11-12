Quartet held for fake accident plot to rob bizman in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police, on Wednesday, arrested four persons who planned and faked a two-wheeler accident to divert a businessman and rob his bag containing Rs 1.8 lakh near Arumbakkam.

The arrested persons were Karthik Kumar (23), Ajith (20) and Dhyanaeshwaran (21) of Ernavoor, and Jeeva (23) of Vyasarpadi.

The victim, Ahmed Anas (39), runs a logistics company and had taken Rs 1.8 lakh cash and was on his way to a CDM kiosk on Monday. As Ahmed was riding along Maraimalai Adigalar Street in Arumbakkam, two of the accused, who were on a collision course with Ahmed's two-wheeler, rode as if they were about to hit Ahmed's bike.

When Ahmed slowed down and attempted to halt his bike, the pillion rider snatched the cash bag and fled the scene. The public chased and caught one of the suspects, and based on the inputs provided by him, Arumbakkam police secured the other three, police sources said.

The investigation revealed that the accused have been regularly targeting individuals depositing cash at CDMs after procuring information about them. The four accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.