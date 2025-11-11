Quarrel among toll plaza staff in Chengalpattu, BJP functionary triggers road roko, traffic disruption

CHENNAI: An altercation between a state BJP functionary and toll plaza employees at Paranur, Chengalpattu, triggered protests, temporary suspension of toll collection and major traffic disruption on Sunday night.

Sasi Kumar (41), a lawyer and state secretary of the BJP legal cell, was travelling with two friends in his car towards Singaperumal Koil. A traffic snarl ensued upon reaching the Paranur toll gate. An argument broke out after a toll gate staffer used abusive language against Sasi Kumar, according to reports.

The situation rapidly escalated when, as per the BJP's account, over 15 toll staff members collectively assaulted Sasi Kumar when he objected to the verbal abuse.

News of the attack quickly spread, prompting a large group of BJP supporters, fellow lawyers, and local party members to gather at the toll plaza. They staged a road roko in protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the employees involved and the filing of a formal case.

The protest swelled with a significant BJP gathering, which in turn caused fear among the other toll employees stationed in the collection booths. Fearing for their safety, the staff abandoned their posts and fled the scene.

Vehicles lined up for long distances on both sides of the toll gate, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. To alleviate the massive gridlock, police officials arrived at the spot.

After negotiating with the protesting BJP members and calming the situation, the police made an unprecedented decision. They removed the toll barricades and allowed all vehicles to pass through the plaza without paying any fee for approximately an hour. This measure eventually helped ease the severe traffic congestion.

During the negotiations, the BJP protesters also alleged that three police personnel present at the time of the initial assault were mere spectators and failed to intervene. They demanded action against these officers as well, leading to a heated war of words between the police and the party workers.

The police have managed to broker a temporary compromise, but the situation remains tense as investigations into the assault and the events that followed are continuing.