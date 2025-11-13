QR code complaint system introduced in Chennai railway division eateries

CHENNAI: The Chennai Railway Division has introduced a QR code-based facility for passengers to register complaints or feedback regarding railway eateries under its limits.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the system has been launched jointly by the Chennai Railway Division and the Indian Railways’ “Rail Madad” grievance redressal platform.

Through the new QR code feature, passengers can share complaints or opinions related to issues such as overcharging, poor service, food quality or quantity, non-availability of food or water, and hygiene conditions in the restaurants. By scanning the QR code displayed at the eateries using their mobile phones, passengers can access details such as the restaurant’s location and station code.

Upon scanning, users are automatically redirected to the Rail Madad app, where they can log in using their mobile number. After entering the one-time password (OTP) received via SMS, they can choose the type of complaint, provide a brief description, and submit it.

Once submitted, an acknowledgement message with a unique reference number will be sent to the registered mobile number, enabling passengers to track the status of their complaint. Following this, the complaints will be investigated and action will be taken.