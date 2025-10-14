PWD and Highway Minister EV Velu inspects night-time steel girder installation for Teynampet–Saidapet flyover project

CHENNAI: Work on installing heavy steel girders for the Teynampet–Saidapet flyover along Anna Salai began late on Monday night (October 13), with Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu inspecting the site in person.

The government launched the 3.2-km-long flyover project to ease chronic traffic congestion between Teynampet and Saidapet. Following the Minister’s directive to avoid daytime traffic disruptions, the installation of steel structures commenced at midnight.

According to officials, the crucial phase involves fixing steel cross girders, each weighing 22 tonnes, and cross supports of 9 tonnes. For every span, five girders and two cross girders, totalling 110 tonnes of steel framework, are being assembled using high-capacity cranes with a lifting capacity of 150 tonnes.

With foundation and pillar works already completed, the current stage marks a key milestone in the project. Once the flyover is operational, it is expected to significantly reduce congestion and travel time along the busy arterial road.