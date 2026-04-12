Put on compulsory wait, DGP Davidson Devasirvatham goes on medical leave

However, following a police note dated April 8, and a subsequent order from the office of the Head of Police Force, he was transferred from both positions. He was relieved on April 8 afternoon and placed on "compulsory wait" the same day.

Sources said that he had previously undergone angioplasty for a heart problem and is currently under treatment for hypertension. After he complained of discomfort, his attending physician reportedly advised 20 days leave.

After transferring Devasirvatham, the commission posted DGP Sandeep Mittal as the new head of the DVAC and AR. However, after objections from the ruling DMK, which cited comments on social media allegedly posted by Mittal to charge that he was close to RSS, the poll commission partially repeated the transfer order and notified him only as the head of DVAC.

Soon afterwards, DGP (Elections) Sandeep Rai Rathore, who was posted as the State police chief by the commission, issued an order directing Mittal to continue holding the post until further orders. But the new Home Secretary, K Manivasan, issued another order, appointing AT Durai Kumar, IG, DVAC, as the director in charge.

The back-to-back orders triggered debates and speculation, with one section alleging that it was against norm for the police chief to issue such an order, as it is usually done by the Home Secretary.