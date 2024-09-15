Begin typing your search...

    15 Sep 2024
    Crowd throngs Kasimedu fish market ahead of Puratasi month
    Kasimedu market

    CHENNAI: In view of a public holiday and a weekend, a huge crowd gathered around Kasimedu fish market to buy fish on Sunday.

    People fled the market as today is the final Sunday before Puratasi month begins.

    Many non-vegetarians turn vegetarians and don't consume meat and seafood on the Tamil auspicious month of Puratasi.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, from early morning people have gathered around the Kasimedu market to buy a fish, including seer fish (Vanjiram), pomfret (vawwal), red snapper (Shankara), trevally (para), milk shark (pal sura), sting fish (thirukkai), and barracuda (sheela).

    A similar situation prevailed at Chindatripet market, according to media reports.

