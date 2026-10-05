Pull up a chair at Paati and Thatha’s table

But this isn’t a restaurant. There is no commercial kitchen or elaborate service. There is Saroja Paati cooking the food she has made for decades, with her 90-year-old husband, S Narayanan, helping where he can. Their granddaughter Shriya Srivatsan, 27, along with her husband Dhruv Sreewastav, has given that instinct for hospitality a new expression through Paati, Thatha & Pethi’s Supper Club, an extension of their love of serving food.

Shriya remembers imagining an alternate life for them. “I can imagine if you guys had an alternative life, you guys would be in Kodaikanal and you’ll have this cute cafe and you would run it together,” she had told them.

A cafe, however, wasn’t practical. A supper club was. The first one was a trial with friends. Shriya was initially unsure whether it would work, particularly because she wanted to do something that was completely true to them, the food they had cooked and eaten for years. But the response was immediate.One dish, in particular, kept coming up: Paati’s Rasam Sadam. Shriya had grown up eating it and remembers taking it to school and college almost every day. She rarely got to eat her own lunch because her friends would finish it. Paati, she says, knows more than 21 types of rasam.

“There is something special about it. Everybody who comes to supper club also says it’s so soulful and warm,” Shriya says.

A lifetime of places, gathered on one table

The latest supper club is built around a theme close to the couple’s lives: travel. Over the years, Paati and Thatha have called several places home, and each place left behind a flavour, a friendship or a memory. The menu brings those pieces together.

Every dish on the Travel Edition menu carries a story. There is Paati’s Panakam, Travelling Dhokla, Paati’s Magical Ragada Patties, her Signature Rasam Sadam, Paruppu Pongal and Porichu Kozhambu, followed by Thatha’s Love Letter, a banana-walnut dessert.

For Saroja, Kumbakonam is where some of her earliest food memories took root. Her panakam, which welcomes guests at the supper club, is something she learnt from her grandmother. She has been making it for festivals and family occasions for years, so often that making it has become almost instinctive.