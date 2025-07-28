Publish book on Thillai Nataraja temple inscriptions as Centre deaf to appeals, VCK MP appeals to State Minister

CHENNAI: Stating that the Union government is not keen to document, edit and publish the inscriptions from Chidambaram Nataraja temple in a book format, VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take efforts to compile and publish inscriptions found in the temple, starting from the reign of Aditya Chola-I.

“The inscriptions found in the Nataraja temple in Chidambaram have great significance in understanding the history of the temple and the lands of the ancient Tamils. However, the replies from the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, indicates that the Union government is not keen in publishing the inscriptions in the temples in a book format,” said Ravikumar citing the written response of the minister to his questions regarding the Centre’s plan to publish the inscriptions in the form of book to enable the public to access it.

The minister, in his response, stated that the epigraphy branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has copied 297 inscriptions from the Nataraja temple, the earliest of which date back to the reign of Rajendra I (1036 CE). All these inscriptions have been deciphered, transcribed, and their gist published in the annual report of Indian Epigraphy from 1888 to 1963. Out of them, texts of 157 inscriptions have been published in the volumes of South Indian Inscriptions.

However, the minister refrained from answering the question - whether the Union government considered initiating a project to preserve, publish and distribute the inscriptions, given their historical and cultural significance.

Citing the inconclusive response from the minister, Ravikumar said that Gajendra Singh Shekavat’s response indicates that the Union government is unwilling to take up the initiative and appealed to State Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu to take up the initiative to document the inscriptions and publish them in a book form for the benefit of future generations.