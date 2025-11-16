Public flag non-functional toilets at Tiruvallur railway station

CHENNAI: Rail passengers in Tiruvallur have raised concerns over the non-functioning toilets at the Tiruvallur railway station, saying the issue has caused significant inconvenience to daily commuters.

Tiruvallur railway station is a key stop on the Chennai–Arakkonam route, with thousands of passengers using it every day. However, commuters say that despite its importance, there are currently no operational toilets available.

“The toilets on platforms 2 and 3, the island platforms, have been locked for more than a month. Passengers were using the toilet in the upper-class waiting hall on platform 1, and now that room has also been closed,” said Y Jayapaulraj, secretary of the Tiruvallur Town Consumer Protection Association.

Passengers said the lack of functional toilets has affected everyone, especially women. “Considering the importance of the station, the toilets must be reopened at the earliest. They should function round the clock, since both express and local trains halt at Tiruvallur,” said K Baskar, a resident of Tiruvallur.

Express trains begin arriving at the station from as early as 2.35 am. Trains such as the Yercaud Express, Palakkad Express, Mangalore Mail and Kaveri Express halt at the station during the early hours. Passengers who alight from these trains often wait to board the first local train at 3.50 am to reach their destinations along the Tiruvallur–Chennai suburban line.

“So passengers need access to functional toilets in the early morning. We hope our request will be considered favourably and implemented soon,” Baskar added.

When contacted, a Southern Railway official said the toilets had been closed because miscreants had damaged the facilities. “The key is with the station master. Those who need to use the toilet can contact him and access it,” the official said.