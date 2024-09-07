Pseudoscience event row: Seeman urges government to revoke Ashok Nagar school principal transfer

CHENNAI: NTK coordinator Seeman has demanded the state government revoke the transfer order given to the principal of the Ashok Nagar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, following an event in which controversial remarks about disability were made.

Taking to platform X, Seeman posted that after every controversy, the government goes into hiding and sacrifices lower-level officers.

"After controversy erupted at the school following the viral speech, the principal of these schools were shunted out. This move by the DMK is condemnable."

He further questioned if the education department was not aware of the speech and whether they had not given permission for such an event.

"If the education department was not aware, could there be a bigger administrative failure? Is the government that spineless?" He also wondered, if the event had the permission of the education department, then who decides who gets punished for it.

"Has the state government not learned any lessons from similar experiences in the past?"

"In a land where teachers are highly respected, whose culture is it to make students wash the feet of teachers?" he pondered.

"After permitting all this, when a controversy arises, the government conveniently escapes by sacrificing grassroots staff," he said.

He further pointed out that even during the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the police were thrown under the bus.

"An honest government would take responsibility for such issues, apologize to the public, and promise to do better," he noted, demanding that the government roll back the transfers issued to the principal.