PRSI Chennai honours excellence at State Awards 2025

CHENNAI: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Chennai Chapter on Friday hosted the PRSI State Awards 2025 at Thousand Lights here, honouring outstanding achievements across over 20 categories in public relations and corporate communication.

Thousand Lights MLA N Ezhilan, CPCL Managing Director H Shankar, Naturals co-founder and CMD CK Kumaravel, PRSI National President Ajit Pathak, Secretary-General PLK Murthy and Vice-President US Sarma participated in the ceremony and felicitated the awardees.

PRSI treasurer V Kalidoss received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of dedicated service to the profession.

“We appreciate PRSI for recognising the right talents and honouring true professionals. We at Happy Unicorn are proud to win the Best Digital Video Award for producing the biography film for the Ilaiyaraaja 50 event for DIPR,” said R Iniya, associate producer at Happy Unicorn, speaking to DT Next.

Among the awardees was DAC Developers, a leading developer in the city, which won the bronze for its innovative Women’s Day campaign that offered up to Rs 8 lakh discount on registration fee if the flat, villa, or plot is bought in the name of the female member of the family. Karthikeyan, GM (Marketing), received the trophy during the event.