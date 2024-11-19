Protests erupt in Tiruvottiyur after carpenter kills himself after getting demolition notice

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Tiruvottiyur here on Tuesday when protests erupted after a man reportedly died by suicide over a demolition notice, which asked him to vacate his house.

Citing encroachment, 27 houses near Koladi Lake were demolished last month by revenue officials. Notices were also issued to 1,263 households in the area, directing residents to vacate within 21 days, said a Daily Thanthi report.

In this situation, Shankar, a 44-year-old carpenter, who lived in the same neighbourhood was allegedly depressed over receiving such a notice and had threatened to kill himself if he was asked to vacate. Subsequently, he died by suicide on Monday following which Shankar's wife filed a police complaint, alleging that he took his life due to the stress caused by the demolition notice, the report added.

The news of Shankar's death sparked outrage among locals, with over 300 people taking to the streets demanding justice for the deceased's family and protesting against the demolition of houses.

The protesters who conducted a road blockade claimed that revenue officials were targeting poor families and demanded that they withdraw the demolition notices. They even got into heated arguments with the police force who were deployed to the scene.

The road roko had also caused a traffic jam on the Thiruverkadu-Ambattur Road.