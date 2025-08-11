Protesting workers call on TVK chief Vijay at party HQ

CHENNAI: Sanitation workers on Monday met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay at his party headquarters in Panaiyur here, amidst their ongoing protest against the privatisation of conservancy services in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and demanding permanent employment.

Vijay assured the protesting workers of all possible support, including legal assistance. The workers, who have been on strike at the Ripon Building (GCC headquarters) for 11 consecutive days, said they had requested Vijay not to visit the protest site to avoid possibility of large crowd gathering.

“He was expected to come to Ripon Building on Sunday night, but we advised against it due to the possibility of a huge crowd gathering. Instead, we met him today to explain our demands,” one of the workers said.

The workers quoted Vijay as saying, “I’m meeting you in a difficult situation. We’re taking this matter seriously and are concerned about your livelihoods.”

However, the move drew criticism from political leaders and social media users, who accused Vijay of avoiding direct engagement at the protest venue. BJP state secretary Vinoj P Selvam said, “Vijay did not visit Ripon Building but asked the workers to come to Panaiyur, learning about the protest only after 11 days. This is just talk, no action.”

Several BJP and DMK supporters on social media labelled him a ‘work-from-home’ and ‘corporate’ politician. Responding to this, the TVK said the meeting location was chosen purely for safety reasons.

It may be recalled that Vijay had also faced criticism in the past for meeting various groups at his party office, including flood-affected residents of Cuddalore and north Chennai, villagers protesting against the Parandur airport project, and families of custodial death victims across Tamil Nadu.