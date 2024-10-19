Professors return from Australia to Chennai after faculty training programme under Naan Mudhalvan initiative

CHENNAI: A group of 15 professors from Tamil Nadu Government Colleges returned to Chennai Airport this morning after a 3-week training in Australia under the "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme.

They were welcomed at the airport by officials from the Tamil Nadu Government Skill Development Corporation.

The professors expressed that their training will enhance the skills of students in Tamil Nadu.

This initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme, aimed at improving educational standards.

The selected professors, from government engineering, arts colleges, and polytechnics, received their training at Phoenix Academy in Perth, Australia.

This comprehensive training, which began on September 30 and concluded on October 18, 2024, aims to upgrade and align Tamil Nadu's vocational education practices with international standards, focusing on three core aspects of vocational competency such as design, delivery, and assessment.

Speaking to the media, the professors said that Australia and the Tamil Nadu government are collaboratively taking this "Naan Mudhalvan" initiative.

They emphasized the importance of applying global knowledge into the vocational education system and detailed how training methodologies in Australia can be applied.

Coordinated by the State Council of Higher Education, the project involves collaboration with industrial companies to enhance training for students to meet international standards.

These efforts focus on capacity building and improving the curriculum to provide vocational training comparable to global benchmarks.