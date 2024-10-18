TNSDC successfully conducts faculty training programme in Australia

CHENNAI: With the initiative of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), a total of 15 faculty members from various higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu, led by Shanthi, the Project Director (Technical Initiatives), TNSDC have undergone intensive Vocational Education Training (VET) certification program at Phoenix Academy in Perth, Western Australia.

This comprehensive training, which began on September 30 and concluded on October 18, 2024, aims to upgrade and align Tamil Nadu's vocational education practices with international standards, focusing on three core aspects of vocational competency such as design, delivery, and assessment.

An official statement from the state government here on Friday said that this initiative is a significant component of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Accordingly, it represents a collaborative effort between the state and the government of Western Australia, aiming to enhance the quality of vocational education and training in Tamil Nadu.

By equipping educators with globally relevant tools and skills, the program prepares students for industry-specific roles, including opportunities in global markets.

The delegation, who successfully completed the course for the step towards furthering skill development in the State, will be arriving in Chennai on Saturday.